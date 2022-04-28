Pidilite Industries gains on collaborating with US-based GCP Applied Technologies

Pidilite Industries rose 1.59% to Rs 2,453 after the company partnered with GCP Applied Technologies, USA to offer waterproofing solutions for sites that have exposure to high temperature variation and water table, under its brand Dr Fixit.

Pidilite Industries, with its brand Dr.Fixit, offers waterproofing solutions for all structures including commercial and residential buildings, tunnels, bridges and prominent government buildings. Now, Pidilite Industries will further strengthen its robust product portfolio by offering specialised waterproofing solutions by GCP Applied Technologies, USA.

As a part of the partnership, Pidilite's Dr.Fixit will offer GCP's Preprufe, a differentiated, fully adhered waterproofing membranes and SILCOR 1100, a fast and secure liquid waterproofing membranes in the Indian market. Preprufe is a high performing, pre-applied waterproofing system for critical below grade applications.

Water can easily permeate through the seams of a poorly designed or installed membrane and can adversely affect the foundation of building or structure. This is where application of a membrane like Preprufe can prove extremely effective. Preprufe is easy to install and provides a strong protection against migration of water, moisture and gas. It is also UV resistant and delivers great results even in harsh conditions or environment, the press release stated.

Pidilite Industries' consolidated net profit declined 20% to Rs 359 crore as compared to the same quarter last year. Net sales grew by 24% to Rs 2,841 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Pidilite Industries is a manufacturer of adhesives and sealants, construction chemicals, craftsmen products, DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products and polymer emulsions in India.

