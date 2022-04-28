Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TTK Prestige Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2022.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd surged 9.98% to Rs 263.35 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

TTK Prestige Ltd spiked 8.79% to Rs 848.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9101 shares in the past one month.

Vaibhav Global Ltd soared 8.15% to Rs 486.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44136 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd added 7.69% to Rs 73.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd jumped 7.05% to Rs 69.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

