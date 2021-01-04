Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation has allots 31.63 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation has allotted 31,63,500 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each as fully-paid up Bonus Equity Shares, in the ratio of 2:5, to the eligible Members whose names appeared in the Register of Members/ List of Beneficial Owners as on Saturday, 2 January, 2021, being the record date fixed for this purpose.

Pusuant to the above, the Paid up Equity Share Capital has increased to 1,10,72,250 Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each.

As part of the aforesaid allotment, 1423 Bonus Equity Shares representing fractional entitlement(s) of eligible Members have been consolidated and allotted to the trustee appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company.

