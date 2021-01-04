GoI plans divestment of 26% stake in BEML

BEML announced that the Government of India (GoI), currently holds 54.03% of the total equity share capital of the Company.

GoI has decided to disinvest 26.00% of the total equity share capital of our Company through strategic disinvestment with transfer of management control (Strategic Disinvestment or Transaction).

GoI has appointed SBI Capital Markets (SBICAP) as its Transaction Advisor to advise and manage the strategic disinvestment process.

The aforesaid disinvestment process is to be implemented through open competitive bidding route.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)