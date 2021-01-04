Praj ranks #2 in Biofuels Digest's 50 top global companies in Bioeconomy

-
Ranks #3 in Biodesign & Engineering categoryUS based Biofuels Digest has announced that Praj Industries of India is ranked 2nd in a list of world's 50 Hottest companies in global bioeconomy for 2021 in Low Carbon Fuels and Renewable Chemicals category. This list represents companies that have made outstanding contribution to bioeconomy by developing and deploying sustainable decarbonization solutions using innovative technologies that help preserve environment.
Additionally, Praj has also secured 3rd ranking in the newly introduced Biodesign & Engineering category that recognizes hottest companies for their capabilities in innovations and services in commercial-scale operations and products.
This is the first time any Indian company has broken into the top bracket of the industrial biotechnology sector globally. Praj Industries tops the list that includes fortune 500 companies and global majors
