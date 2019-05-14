Pioneer Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 24.22 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Pioneer Distilleries reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.34 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Pioneer Embroideries standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2018 quarter
Pioneer Embroideries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.21 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Chambal Breweries & Distilleries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit rises 13.80% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 60.32% to Rs 33.45 croreNet loss of Pioneer Distilleries reported to Rs 24.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 20.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 60.32% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 84.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 67.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 70.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 54.14% to Rs 138.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 301.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.4584.29 -60 138.38301.73 -54 OPM %-51.3957.81 --16.9652.41 - PBDT-23.1243.38 PL -48.46138.42 PL PBT-34.8030.97 PL -97.07101.81 PL NP-24.2220.76 PL -67.0870.01 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU