JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Westlife Development consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2019 quarter
Business Standard

Prerna Infrabuild reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2251.52% to Rs 15.52 crore

Net profit of Prerna Infrabuild reported to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 2251.52% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 58.97% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.35% to Rs 16.02 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15.520.66 2252 16.0216.24 -1 OPM %3.35-68.18 -1.3711.95 - PBDT1.30-1.69 LP 1.081.87 -42 PBT1.21-1.78 LP 0.731.67 -56 NP0.95-2.28 LP 0.481.17 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU