Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 15152.47 croreNet profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 41.18% to Rs 318.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 542.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 15152.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14990.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.08% to Rs 331.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2224.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.09% to Rs 62062.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48450.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales15152.4714990.66 1 62062.1448450.58 28 OPM %5.396.97 -2.698.84 - PBDT696.701009.58 -31 1352.314047.91 -67 PBT471.79847.89 -44 595.563376.59 -82 NP318.87542.08 -41 331.952224.12 -85
