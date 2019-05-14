Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 1.08% to Rs 15152.47 crore

Net profit of declined 41.18% to Rs 318.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 542.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.08% to Rs 15152.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14990.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.08% to Rs 331.95 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2224.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.09% to Rs 62062.14 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 48450.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

