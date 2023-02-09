Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 43.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.41% to Rs 60.14 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 43.81% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.41% to Rs 60.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 54.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.60.1454.4714.3510.3210.197.519.867.147.785.41

