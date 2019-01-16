Suven Life Sciences secures product patents from Australia and Singapore

Suven Life Sciences has secured one (1) product patent from Australia (2016217461) and one (1) product patent from Singapore (11201710044U) corresponding to the New Chemical Entities for the treatment of disorders associated with Neurodegenerative diseases and patents are valid through 2036.
The granted claims of the patents include the class of selective 5-HT4 and M1 PAM compounds respectively and are being developed as therapeutic agents for neurodegenerative disorders such as for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's disease, Attention deficient hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Huntington's disease, Parkinson and Schizophrenia etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU