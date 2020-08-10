Piramal Enterprises Ltd sees good buying

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1489, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.51% in last one year as compared to a 3.58% gain in NIFTY and a 11.5% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1489, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.92% on the day, quoting at 11317.25. The Sensex is at 38345.67, up 0.8%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 4.03% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10823.1, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 158.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

