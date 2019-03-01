Piramal Enterprises Ltd spurts 1.35%, up for third straight session

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 2358, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% gain in NIFTY and a 0.62% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Piramal Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2358, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 10828.45. The Sensex is at 35956.44, up 0.25%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 11.86% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8884.85, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.8 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2367.25, up 1.7% on the day. Piramal Enterprises Ltd is down 3.4% in last one year as compared to a 4.53% gain in NIFTY and a 0.62% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
The PE of the stock is 61.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 18.
