Piramal Enterprises Ltd zooms 6.71%

Piramal Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1288.95, up 6.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 32.04% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% fall in NIFTY and a 30.96% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1288.95, up 6.71% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.35. The Sensex is at 35234.73, up 0.93%. Piramal Enterprises Ltd has added around 42.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Piramal Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.12% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10218.35, up 1.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 34.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1291.25, up 6.89% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 188.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

