TV18 Broadcast Ltd in demand

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 39.4, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.55% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% slide in NIFTY and a 29.16% slide in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 39.4, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.35. The Sensex is at 35234.73, up 0.93%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has gained around 86.73% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 26.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1417.05, up 1.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 90.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 95.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 212.78 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

