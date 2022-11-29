Piramal Enterprises to mull fund raising on Dec 1

The board of Piramal Enterprises will meet on Thursday, 1 December 2022, to consider and approve non convertible debentures (NCD) aggregating total size up to Rs 250 crore, on a private placement basis.

The company will issue secured, rated, listed, redeemable, principal protected, market linked non-convertible debentures up to Rs 50 crore along with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 200 crore.

Piramal Enterprises is one of India's large diversified companies, with a presence in Pharmaceuticals and Financial Services.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1,536.39 crore in Q2 FY23 as against net profit of Rs 419.17 crore in Q2 FY22. Total income jumped 48.9% to Rs 2,580.62 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 1732.93 crore in Q2 FY22.

The scrip was down 0.09% at Rs 819.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)