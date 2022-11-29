Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Bharat Road Network Ltd, State Trading Corporation of India Ltd, R&B Denims Ltd and Universal Autofoundry Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 November 2022.

Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd crashed 7.57% to Rs 26.25 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76407 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Road Network Ltd lost 6.72% to Rs 38.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51967 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40468 shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd tumbled 6.66% to Rs 98.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64596 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9981 shares in the past one month.

R&B Denims Ltd pared 5.90% to Rs 45.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 45482 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16086 shares in the past one month.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 93.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13654 shares in the past one month.

