Volumes spurt at Prism Johnson Ltd counter

Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 54.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares

New India Assurance Company Ltd, Gland Pharma Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 November 2022.

Prism Johnson Ltd registered volume of 54.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 26.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.03 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.63% to Rs.131.50. Volumes stood at 2.54 lakh shares in the last session.

New India Assurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 96.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 18.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.32% to Rs.111.70. Volumes stood at 14.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Gland Pharma Ltd witnessed volume of 19.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.41 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.60% to Rs.1,877.70. Volumes stood at 1.51 lakh shares in the last session.

Bayer CropScience Ltd witnessed volume of 1.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9471 shares. The stock dropped 0.83% to Rs.4,500.00. Volumes stood at 34620 shares in the last session.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd saw volume of 3.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30814 shares. The stock increased 5.78% to Rs.967.00. Volumes stood at 20882 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)