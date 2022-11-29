Laurus Labs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd and Hikal Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 November 2022.

Laurus Labs Ltd lost 9.36% to Rs 408.35 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63445 shares in the past one month.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd tumbled 6.32% to Rs 434.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79848 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80426 shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd crashed 4.87% to Rs 6084.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3081 shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd pared 4.21% to Rs 318.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 93993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86196 shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd corrected 3.89% to Rs 342.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19722 shares in the past one month.

