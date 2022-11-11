Quadrant Televentures reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.21 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.27% to Rs 110.74 croreNet Loss of Quadrant Televentures reported to Rs 21.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 31.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.27% to Rs 110.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 93.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales110.7493.63 18 OPM %9.024.15 -PBDT-15.73-25.01 37 PBT-21.21-31.22 32 NP-21.21-31.22 32
