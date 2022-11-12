PK Leasing & Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crorePK Leasing & Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.060.07 -14 OPM %014.29 -PBDT00.01 -100 PBT00.01 -100 NP00.01 -100
