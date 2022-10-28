Pledged my support, cooperation to Kharge: Shashi Tharoor

Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (26 October) formally took over as the Congress president at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

He is the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who lost out to Mallikarjun Kharge in the party's presidential race, pledged his full support and cooperation to the new chief in taking the party forward.

Tharoor in a tweet said, "Gathered for a brief chat after Kharge ji sat in his new office for a symbolic moment. Pledged him my full support & cooperation in taking Congress forward."

He also posted a picture sitting with Kharge and Sonia Gandhi after the ceremony at the party headquarters here.

Kharge replaced Sonia Gandhi who had been serving as interim president after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following the party's loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

