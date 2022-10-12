Eknath Shinde's Sena gets new poll symbol

The Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday received 'two swords and shield' as its poll symbol.

The Eknath Shinde faction, which is now named as 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena', will be able to use the election symbol for the Andheri East assembly bye-election scheduled for 3 November 2022.

Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena had submitted its choice of three poll symbols to the Election Commission of India (EC), 'conch shell', 'shield and swords' and 'peepal tree'.

Earlier, on 8 October 2022, the EC had barred both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and its 'bow and arrow' election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bye-election.

EC on Monday allotted the 'Mashaal' (flaming torch) as poll symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena.

The Thackeray faction has been allotted the name: "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)".

