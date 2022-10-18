Gadkari says work is nearly complete on Churhat bypass

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets informed that work is nearly complete on Churhat bypass including the Twin Tunnel on the Rewa-Sidhi section of NH 75E in Madhya Pradesh.

Gadkari said moving forward with the vision of sustainable development and ensuring the harmonious coexistence of Man, Nature & Wildlife, this bypass has a Twin tunnel that will result in zero interference to movement of wildlife in the forest.

He added that as a result of the diversion of traffic, the natural habitat where 'White Tiger Mohan' lived, has been found to be restored. "Suitable number of Underpasses will reduce possibilities for road accidents and ensure road safety. The construction of the tunnel will reduce bottleneck traffic at Mohaniya Ghat and provide smooth transit," he added.

The Minister said the construction of Twin Tube Tunnel has reduced the distance between Rewa to Sidhi by about 7 km with improved geometrics that will also reduce the travel time by 45 mins.

