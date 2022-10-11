Uddhav camp gets 'mashaal' as poll symbol

-
ALSO READ
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claims support of forty MLAs
Eknath Shinde Govt in Maharashtra wins the floor test
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde moves SC challenging disqualification
Uddhav Thackeray declares Shiv Sena's support to NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu
Uddhav Thackeray resigns as CM of Maharashtra
-
In the meantime, the faction led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has been allotted the name: "Balsahebanchi Shiv Sena".
The poll panel rejected all three symbols proposed by the Shinde camp: 'Trishul' and 'Gada' for their religious connotation; and 'Rising Sun' as it is a DMK symbol.
The EC asked the faction to give a new list of three preferred symbols by 10:00 on Tuesday.
As per the latest media reports, Shinde's Shiv Sena faction has submitted new party symbol options to the EC today. The three symbols are: 'Shining Sun', 'Shield & Sword', and 'Peepul Tree'.
Earlier, on 8 October 2022, the EC had barred both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and its 'bow and arrow' election symbol in the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypolls.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Monday (10 October) moved the Delhi high court seeking quashing of the EC order freezing the party's name and symbol.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU