Uddhav camp gets 'mashaal' as poll symbol

The Election Commission of India (EC) on Monday allotted the 'Mashaal' (flaming torch) as poll symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena. The Thackeray faction has been allotted the name: "Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)".

In the meantime, the faction led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has been allotted the name: "Balsahebanchi Shiv Sena".

The poll panel rejected all three symbols proposed by the Shinde camp: 'Trishul' and 'Gada' for their religious connotation; and 'Rising Sun' as it is a DMK symbol.

The EC asked the faction to give a new list of three preferred symbols by 10:00 on Tuesday.

As per the latest media reports, Shinde's Shiv Sena faction has submitted new party symbol options to the EC today. The three symbols are: 'Shining Sun', 'Shield & Sword', and 'Peepul Tree'.

Earlier, on 8 October 2022, the EC had barred both Shiv Sena factions from using the party name and its 'bow and arrow' election symbol in the November 3 Andheri East assembly bypolls.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction on Monday (10 October) moved the Delhi high court seeking quashing of the EC order freezing the party's name and symbol.

