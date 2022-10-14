JUST IN
PM GatiShakti Plan Could Save Over Rs 10 Lakh Crore Annually By Improving Logistics Efficiency

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal has said that PM GatiShakti National Master Plan has the potential to save over Rs. 10 Lakh Crore annually by improving logistics efficiency. He was addressing the National Workshop on PM GatiShakti held to mark the first anniversary of the roll out of the National Master Plan, in New Delhi. Goyal said that PM GatiShakti is increasingly being used in the social sector for better infrastructure development, thereby, taking fruits of technology to every citizen of the country and improving ease of life for the common man.

The Minister said that PM GatiShakti would define India's future in the years to come. The National Master Plan will transform the way we work and the outcomes of our work and will drive economic development, Goyal said. He observed that the entire nation has come together, transcending political differences to use PM GatiShakti to the best possible extent. The Minister expressed confidence that PM GatiShakti NMP would find a place in history as a powerful intervention that spurred rapid growth and development in the country.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 09:36 IST

