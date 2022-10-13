India Industrial Production Contracts 0.8% In August

-
ALSO READ
IEX electricity volume declines 8% YoY to 8,160 MU in Sep'22
IEX electricity volume slips 1.7% YoY in April 2022 amid supply constraints
Nykaa gains on forging alliance with Middle East's Apparel Group for Gulf foray
IEX Q1 PAT rises 10% YoY to Rs 69 cr
YM Labs expands to Thailand; reports 4x growth in revenue
-
Industrial production in India declined 0.8 percent year-over-year in August, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in July, official data showed. Further, this was the first decrease since February 2021. Among three main sectors, mining output fell the most, by 3.9 percent, followed by a 0.7 percent contraction in manufacturing production. On the other hand, electricity production registered a positive growth of 1.4 percent. In the April to August period, the industrial production posted an expansion of 7.7 percent annually.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU