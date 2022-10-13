India Industrial Production Contracts 0.8% In August

JUST IN
Industrial production in India declined 0.8 percent year-over-year in August, reversing a 2.2 percent rise in July, official data showed. Further, this was the first decrease since February 2021. Among three main sectors, mining output fell the most, by 3.9 percent, followed by a 0.7 percent contraction in manufacturing production. On the other hand, electricity production registered a positive growth of 1.4 percent. In the April to August period, the industrial production posted an expansion of 7.7 percent annually.

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 09:12 IST

