RBI appropriately tightening monetary policy to fight inflation: IMF

Further, Garcia Pascual, Deputy Division Chief of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department of the IMF reportedly stated that the Reserve Bank of India has appropriately been tightening to fight inflation, inflation being above target; and since May. The RBI delivered 190 basis points rate hikes and we think further tightening is needed to bring inflation to its target, he added.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU