PM MITRA mega textile parks will boost textiles sector says Prime Minister

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has informed that PM MITRA mega textile parks would be set up in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and UP which will boost the textiles sector in line with 5F (Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign) vision.

He remarked that the PM MITRA mega textile parks will provide state-of-the-art infrastructure for the textiles sector, attracts investment of crores and create lakhs of jobs.

