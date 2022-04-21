British PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad on two-day visit to India

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad Thursday morning on a two-day visit to India. Johnson was accorded a grand welcome on a four-km route from Ahmedabad airport to a hotel with a colorful roadshow.

The British Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Gandhi Ashram. Later in the day, he will go to Gujarat Biotechnology University and Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar.

Johnson will also visit a plant of JCB Company at Halol near Vadodara. He will leave for Delhi in the evening.

Johnson will hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. The two Prime Ministers will review the implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties. They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and the United Kingdom enjoy a long and historical relationship that was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit last year.

