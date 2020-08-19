Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd and Jamna Auto Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 August 2020.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd crashed 3.87% to Rs 70.7 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd tumbled 3.60% to Rs 738.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34726 shares in the past one month.

DCM Shriram Ltd lost 3.58% to Rs 360.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11078 shares in the past one month.

Varun Beverages Ltd shed 2.95% to Rs 757.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7396 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14148 shares in the past one month.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd pared 2.89% to Rs 43.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

