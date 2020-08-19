Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Country Condos Ltd, Pressman Advertising Ltd, Hind Rectifiers Ltd and Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 August 2020.

Tiger Logistics (India) Ltd lost 8.72% to Rs 38.2 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67510 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd tumbled 6.43% to Rs 1.31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4147 shares in the past one month.

Pressman Advertising Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 20. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7211 shares in the past one month.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 144.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7699 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8450 shares in the past one month.

Sanghvi Forging & Engineering Ltd pared 4.96% to Rs 22.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 633 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 655 shares in the past one month.

