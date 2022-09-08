PNC Infratech announces signing of concession agreement with NHAI

-
ALSO READ
PNC Infratech signs concession agreement with NHAI for two projects in Uttar Pradesh
PNC Infratech gains on inking concession agreement with NHAI for Rs 864-cr project
PNC Infratech update on credit ratings for PNC Rajasthan Highways
PNC Infratech signs concession agreement for Hardoi Highway project in UP
PNC Infratech bags Rs 864 cr NHAI road project in Uttar Pradesh
-
For a road project in Uttar PradeshPNC Infratech announced the signing of concession agreement between National Highways Authority of India and Sonauli Gorakhpur Highways (the Special Purpose Vehicle incorporated by the Company) for implementation of the following Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project Package on 8 September 2022:
Four Laning of Sonauli - Gorakhpur section of NH-29E from Design Ch. 0+000 to Design Ch. 79+540 on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Rs 1458 crore project is to be construction within 24 months, upon declaration of appointed date and operated for 15 years, post construction.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU