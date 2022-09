PNC Infratech announces signing of concession agreement with NHAI

For a road project in Uttar Pradesh

PNC Infratech announced the signing of concession agreement between National Highways Authority of India and Sonauli Gorakhpur Highways (the Special Purpose Vehicle incorporated by the Company) for implementation of the following Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Project Package on 8 September 2022:

Four Laning of Sonauli - Gorakhpur section of NH-29E from Design Ch. 0+000 to Design Ch. 79+540 on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The Rs 1458 crore project is to be construction within 24 months, upon declaration of appointed date and operated for 15 years, post construction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)