Board of Tanla Platforms approves buyback of shares

At meeting held on 08 September 2022The Board of Tanla Platforms at its meeting held on 08 September 2022 has approved the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 1200 per share for an aggregate amount of Rs 170 crore.
The resultant equity shares to be bought back at the Buyback Offer Price are 14,16,666 equity shares, representing 1.04%, of the total equity shares in the existing total paid-up equity share capital of the Company as well as total paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on 31 March 2022.
