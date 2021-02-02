PNC Unnao Highways achieves financial closure for NHAI project

-
PNC Infratech announced that its subsidiary, PNC Unnao Highways has received communication from National Highways Authority of India on 02 February 2021 confirming the achievement of financial closure for subject project on 31 December 2020.
The project entails the four laning of Unnao-Lalganj section of NH 232 A from km 0.000 to 70.000 new NH-31 (old NH-232A) in the state of Uttar Pradesh under NHDP-IVB.
The company's bid project cost is Rs 1602 crore.
