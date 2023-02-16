JUST IN
Poddar Housing & Development reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 88.98% to Rs 1.83 crore

Net Loss of Poddar Housing & Development reported to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 88.98% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.8316.61 -89 OPM %-182.51-31.07 -PBDT-13.61-8.91 -53 PBT-13.79-9.00 -53 NP-9.39-6.95 -35

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:34 IST

