Steel Exchange India reports standalone net loss of Rs 25.42 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Net loss of Steel Exchange India reported to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 11.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.62% to Rs 304.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 263.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.304.12263.040.1820.04-19.6217.83-25.4211.87-25.4211.87

