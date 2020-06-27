Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2019 quarter
NRB Industrial Bearings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.06 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Taneja Aerospace & Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Tivoli Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Greycells Education reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.85% to Rs 6.34 croreNet loss of Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 25.85% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 66.47% to Rs 17.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 51.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales6.348.55 -26 17.3451.72 -66 OPM %-7.102.34 -0.753.67 - PBDT-0.160.13 PL -0.250.90 PL PBT-0.180.09 PL -0.330.79 PL NP-0.180.06 PL -0.340.59 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU