Polycab India consolidated net profit declines 12.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 49.95% to Rs 976.60 crore

Net profit of Polycab India declined 12.57% to Rs 117.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 134.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.95% to Rs 976.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1951.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.976.601951.325.7711.4673.64245.0929.37206.59117.60134.51

