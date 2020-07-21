JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 12.83% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Polycab India consolidated net profit declines 12.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 49.95% to Rs 976.60 crore

Net profit of Polycab India declined 12.57% to Rs 117.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 134.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 49.95% to Rs 976.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1951.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales976.601951.32 -50 OPM %5.7711.46 -PBDT73.64245.09 -70 PBT29.37206.59 -86 NP117.60134.51 -13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 17:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU