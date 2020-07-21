Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 12.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.14% to Rs 16799.19 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank declined 12.83% to Rs 1099.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1261.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 8.14% to Rs 16799.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15534.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.16799.1915534.8250.4749.671458.452025.981458.452025.981099.521261.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)