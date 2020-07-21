JUST IN
Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 12.83% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.14% to Rs 16799.19 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank declined 12.83% to Rs 1099.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1261.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 8.14% to Rs 16799.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15534.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income16799.1915534.82 8 OPM %50.4749.67 -PBDT1458.452025.98 -28 PBT1458.452025.98 -28 NP1099.521261.40 -13

First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 17:55 IST

