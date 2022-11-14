JUST IN
Grasim Industries Q2 PAT drops 17% YoY to Rs 1,097 cr
Business Standard

Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 24.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 20.52 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 24.56% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.5221.21 -3 OPM %7.028.25 -PBDT1.471.70 -14 PBT1.251.52 -18 NP0.861.14 -25

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:43 IST

