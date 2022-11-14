Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 24.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 20.52 crore

Net profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 24.56% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.20.5221.217.028.251.471.701.251.520.861.14

