Polymechplast Machines consolidated net profit declines 24.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.25% to Rs 20.52 croreNet profit of Polymechplast Machines declined 24.56% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 3.25% to Rs 20.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales20.5221.21 -3 OPM %7.028.25 -PBDT1.471.70 -14 PBT1.251.52 -18 NP0.861.14 -25
