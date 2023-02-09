Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit declines 36.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.89% to Rs 4.25 crore

Net profit of Poojawestern Metaliks declined 36.11% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.89% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.256.2417.1810.580.510.600.280.490.230.36

