Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit declines 36.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 31.89% to Rs 4.25 crore

Net profit of Poojawestern Metaliks declined 36.11% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 31.89% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.256.24 -32 OPM %17.1810.58 -PBDT0.510.60 -15 PBT0.280.49 -43 NP0.230.36 -36

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:52 IST

