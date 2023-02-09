NESCO consolidated net profit rises 42.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.99% to Rs 142.83 croreNet profit of NESCO rose 42.15% to Rs 70.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 52.99% to Rs 142.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales142.8393.36 53 OPM %57.3165.26 -PBDT98.4068.09 45 PBT90.1461.34 47 NP70.0849.30 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU