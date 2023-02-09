NESCO consolidated net profit rises 42.15% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 52.99% to Rs 142.83 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 42.15% to Rs 70.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 52.99% to Rs 142.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 93.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.142.8393.3657.3165.2698.4068.0990.1461.3470.0849.30

