Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 960.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 111.99% to Rs 37.67 crore

Net profit of Smartlink Holdings rose 960.61% to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 111.99% to Rs 37.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.6717.77 112 OPM %4.178.50 -PBDT1.381.52 -9 PBT0.600.90 -33 NP17.501.65 961

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:51 IST

