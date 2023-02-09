Smartlink Holdings consolidated net profit rises 960.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 111.99% to Rs 37.67 crore

Net profit of Smartlink Holdings rose 960.61% to Rs 17.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 111.99% to Rs 37.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.37.6717.774.178.501.381.520.600.9017.501.65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)