Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility reduces prices of its electric scooters

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility has today announced the revision in the ex-showroom prices of its three electric scooters with an immediate effect.

As per the revision, the company has slashed the ex-showroom prices of its most popular low speed electric scooters - Gen Next Nanu E-Scooter, Glob, and Wolf, ranging from Rs. 1300- 1800.

The revised price list (ex-showroom) is Wolf - Rs 73,200; Glob - Rs 71,000; and Gen Next Nanu E-Scooter - Rs 70,200.

