Positive market breadth

Key benchmark indices cut losses in morning trade after seeing a lower opening on negative Asian stocks. At 10:23 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was down 52.23 points or 0.15% at 34,959.42. The index was down 18 points or 0.17% at 10,535. The Sensex was trading below the psychological 35,000 level after sliding below that level in early trade.

Domestic stocks drifted lower in early trade on negative Asian stocks with the Sensex sliding below the psychological 35,000 level.

The Mid-Cap index was up 0.25%. The Small-Cap index was up 0.28%. Both these indices outperformed the Sensex.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 1190 shares rose and 808 shares fell. A total of 110 shares were unchanged.

Overseas, Asian stocks fell amid concern over whether trade tensions with can be mended. US stocks declined on Friday, 2 November 2018 as investors assessed whether the US and will be able to ease trade tensions.

Back home, (up 3.39%), (up 1.53%), (up 1.47%), (up 1.03%) and (up 0.78%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 3.1%), (down 2.1%) and (down 1.89%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

fell 0.18%. announced that it successfully completed the (USFDA) inspection of its unit-6 intermediate facility with one observation, which is related to a procedure, on 2 November 2018. The facility unit-6 is located at Atchutapuram in Visakhapatnam, and has 42 reactors with 253 kilo-liters capacity. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 2 November 2018.

lost 3.22%. said it signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with for selling its entire stake in at an enterprise value of approximately Rs 227.5 crore, subject to regulatory and other approvals. is having an operational transmission line of 344 ckt. kms in from Bikaner to Sikar. This sale is in line with KEC's strategy to focus on its core business. The result was announced on Saturday, 3 November 2018.

