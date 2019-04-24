Positive market breadth

Stocks hovered in positive zone in morning trade. At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 84.40 points or 0.22% at 38,649.28. The was up 30.25 points or 0.26% at 11,606.20.

Key indices edged higher in early trade on positive Asian stocks.

The S&P BSE Mid-Cap was off 0.05%. The S&P BSE Small-Cap was up 0.23%.

The market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was positive. On the BSE, 955 shares rose and 797 shares fell. A total of 100 shares were unchanged.

(up 2.68%), (up 1.85%), (up 1.57%), (up 1.44%) and (up 1.42%) edged higher from the Sensex pack.

(down 5.12%), (down 1.88%), (down 1.8%), (down 1.61%) and (down 1.05%) edged lower from the Sensex pack.

Company shed 0.07%. Company announced that its wholly-subsidiary Renewable Energy (TPREL) has signed a binding agreement to sell its 32 MW operating wind assets located in Satara District, The power from these assets is currently tied up with - Distribution (TPC-D) under a long-term power purchase agreement. The parties are currently executing conditions precedent defined under the agreement. Upon completion of the conditions precedent, the assets and liabilities pertaining to the said project would be transferred to the buyer. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 April 2019.

NBCC (India) lost 3.79%. NBCC (India) said it has signed agreements with Government of Republic of on 11 April 2019 for project management consultancy for construction of Police Academy (MPA), (FSL) and & National Achieves (NA&NL) at NBCC secured order of Lot -1 MPA, Lot-2 FSL, Lot-3 NA&NL through competitive bids invited by is funding these projects under GoI Line of Credit. The approximate cost of the projects is $44 million with PMC fees of $1,807,256 for all the three lots. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 23 April 2019.

Overseas, Asian stocks were trading higher on Wednesday after upbeat earnings helped the and S&P 500 indexes reach record closing highs on Wall Street overnight, while retreated from its near six-month highs.

In US, the S&P 500 index and the registered record closing highs after a broadbased rally on Tuesday, as a clutch of better-than-expected earnings reports eased concerns about a slowdown. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 145.34 points, or 0.55%, to 26,656.39, the S&P 500 gained 25.71 points, or 0.88%, to 2,933.68 and the Composite added 105.56 points, or 1.32%, to 8,120.82.

