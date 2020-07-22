Power Finance Corporation Ltd in demand

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 86.35, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 26.17% in last one year as compared to a 1.41% fall in NIFTY and a 11.67% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 86.35, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 11171.55. The Sensex is at 37989.49, up 0.16%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has dropped around 3.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11317.9, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 86.2, up 0.7% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 3.98 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

