Matrimony.com Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2020.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2020.

Matrimony.com Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 557.4 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24009 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1774 shares in the past one month.

Globalspace Technologies Ltd surged 18.37% to Rs 74.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 80402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39530 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 117.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 71 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6368 shares in the past one month.

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd exploded 9.93% to Rs 11.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Max Ventures and Industries Ltd spurt 9.08% to Rs 36.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 65836 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8701 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)