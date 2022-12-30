Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 2.31%, up for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 141.6, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.25% in last one year as compared to a 5.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 141.6, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 18228.5. The Sensex is at 61302.92, up 0.28%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has risen around 2.24% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19090.6, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.67 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 142.5, up 2.3% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 18.25% in last one year as compared to a 5.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 10.25% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 3.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

