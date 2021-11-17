Power Finance Corporation Ltd stays slippery

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 132, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.26% in last one year as compared to a 38.98% rally in NIFTY and a 31.28% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 17981.55. The Sensex is at 60287.21, down 0.06%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has eased around 12.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18805.75, down 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 3.62 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

